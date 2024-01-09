You Must Work Tirelessly — Yahaya Bello Warns New Kogi LG Caretaker Chairmen

The governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has warned newly sworn-in caretaker chairmen across the 21 local government areas of the state not to fail in their responsibilities.

The governor gave the warning in Lokoja on Tuesday at the swearing-in ceremony.

He advised the caretaker chairmen to act according to the dictates of the party to benefit the people.

The governor also implored them to be open to all strata of people in the councils, as it was not going to be business as usual.

He noted that the foundation has already been laid for them to succeed.

According to Bello, many of the transition leaders were not new to the system hence, they already knew areas that needed to be improved to bring about good governance across the councils.

The governor said, “You all must work tirelessly to secure and enlighten the people about harmony and bring about all the needed development in line with the vision of this administration. I am urging you all to

Story continues below advertisement

“Entrench unity and peace and avoid tribal or political sentiments that can cause tension in the state.”