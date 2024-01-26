Tinubu Approves Funds For Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Second Niger Bridge Bypass

President Bola Tinubu has approved funds for the construction of the Second Niger Bridge bypass, the Lagos-Ibadan highway, and the Lafia bypass.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, said this on Thursday during the inspection of the Lafia bypass and dualisation of the Makurdi-Otukpo-9th mile road.

The minister commended the president for approving the release of funds for work to commence on the projects, noting that the projects have been delayed due to issues related to finances.

He said: “I want to thank Mr President, who, about three days ago, approved that work should immediately commence in many sections of the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road.

“We were having some problems with funding, but the president has solved the problem and directed for the immediate release of funds so that the road construction will continue.

“The same thing with the Lagos-Ibadan highway and the Second Niger bridge bypasses.”

The minister commended Benue and Enugu governors for ensuring that contractors work seamlessly on the Makurdi-Otukpo-9th mile road, which is being financed by China Exim Bank.

Recall that Umahi had said the take-off of the construction of the approach roads of the second Niger bridge leading to Asaba and Onitsha is being delayed due to funding challenges.