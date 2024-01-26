FCT Police Kill Three Bandits In Abuja

Three infamous bandits were eliminated by Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command Special Intervention Squad members in a woodland in the Bwari neighbourhood of Abuja.

Naija News reports that the robbers were slain early on Friday, January 26, at around two in the morning, in a woodland that connected Abuja and Kaduna State.

The gang leader, Mai Gemu, also known as Godara, was one of the three bandits who were slain. He and his gang members had been terrorizing the Federal Capital Territory and neighbouring states.

The development in Abuja was disclosed on Friday by Force Public Relations Officer Olumuyiwa Adejobi during the procession of roughly twenty criminal detainees detained for various offenses across the nation.

Adejobi said, “We’ve recorded another significant stride towards fortifying the security landscape in the Federal Capital Territory following the recent launch of the Special Intervention Squad under the command of the Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun.

“The SIS, in the early hours of Friday, neutralises one of the most wanted kidnap kingpins, Mai Gemu aka Godara and two other members of his gang in an exchange of gunfire in the Bwari area of Abuja in a forest linking Abuja with Kaduna State.”

The Special Intervention Squad of the Federal Capital Territory Police had taken control of a vital route in Usafa, Bwari Area Council, which bandits formerly utilized to carry their victims from Abuja into the neighbouring states of Kogi, Kaduna, Niger, and Nasarawa.

The development was confirmed last Saturday by FCT SIS Commander, Commissioner of Police, Bennett Igwe, when a group of armed police officers and crime reporters raided the steep and forested areas of the Ushafa community while SIS agents mounted guards to apprehend robbers.

Concerns among citizens and authorities are developing due to the worrisome increase in insecurity that the FCT is experiencing. The nation’s capital, which was previously thought to be comparatively impervious to the security issues that were common in other regions of the nation, is currently dealing with an increasing number of criminal activities, especially kidnappings.

Story continues below advertisement

The most well-known event from the previous seven months was the kidnapping of twenty-three people in the Bwari Area Council on January 2, 2024, which included some members of the Ariyo and Al-Kadriyar families.