Governor Mutfwang Visit Mangu Amidst Recent Attacks

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang has visited the Mangu Local Government Area, where recent attacks targeted several communities.

His first stop was at the Kwahaslalek community, where, during curfew hours on Tuesday night, thirty-one individuals, predominantly women and children, lost their lives in the attacks.

Governor Mutfwang extended his condolences to the affected people and offered prayers for the souls of the deceased and the restoration of peace in the region.

Tragically, no fewer than 30 individuals, primarily children and women, fell victim to assailants in the Kwahaslalek community on Tuesday.

According to the President of the Mwaghavul Development Association, Joseph Gwankat, the attack took place on Tuesday night as residents gathered in a compound within the village to abide by the curfew enforced by the local government.

In addition to the loss of lives, houses and property were ravaged during the assault.

Two neighbouring communities, Kinat and Mairana, situated on the boundaries of Mangu and Barkin Ladi local government areas, also faced attacks on the same night.

Story continues below advertisement

Sources revealed that besides the assaults on Sabon-Gari and Mangu, the assailants spread terror to other communities as well.