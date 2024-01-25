Missing Ogun Banker Found In Niger

A missing staff member of a Microfinance bank at Kemta Oloko, Abeokuta, in Ogun State, Olumide Openaike, has been found in Mokwa, Niger State.

Naija News learnt that Olumide has been missing since Wednesday, January 17, and his wife, who also works at a microfinance bank in Onikolobo, Abeokuta, Temitope, complained to the state police command that her husband left home for his workplace and failed to return home.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the Ogun State Police Command, SP Omolola Odutola, said, “One Temitope reported the case of a missing person involving one Olumide Openaike on Wednesday, January 17 around 7pm. He is said to be light in complexion.

“The police formations across the state are already aware, and we shall keep spreading the message to give adequate publicity with the ultimate aim of finding him and reuniting him with his family.”

However, in an interview with PUNCH on Thursday, Temitope said her husband had been found and reunited with his family in Ibadan.

She said, ‘I am happy to tell you that my husband has been found in a place called Mokwa in Niger State. He called me on Tuesday afternoon.

‘He got the phone from one of the residents there because he said those who abducted him collected his phone. We then told him to make a report at the police station there; the police officer on duty who spoke to us said he was in Mokwa.

“Transportation money was then arranged and sent to him; he got to Ibadan yesterday, Wednesday, where he slept. His family members are at Ibadan. He will be back in Abeokuta today.”