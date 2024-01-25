Lagos Ranks Above Dubai, Miami, Emerges 19th Best City In 2024 (Full List)

Lagos, Nigeria’s bustling commercial capital, has achieved a remarkable global recognition as the 19th best city to visit in the world, according to the latest rankings by Time Out, a renowned publisher of city guides and magazines.

This accolade places Lagos among the top destinations for global travelers.

The city’s inclusion in this prestigious list makes it one of only three African cities to be featured, with South Africa’s Cape Town securing the second position and Ghana’s Accra ranking 44th.

The ranking is a significant achievement for Lagos, reflecting its growing status as a major cultural and economic hub.

Time Out based its rankings on a comprehensive survey involving over 20,000 city dwellers from around the world, combined with insights from its network of editors.

The criteria for the ranking encompassed various aspects of urban life, including the quality and affordability of food, cultural offerings, nightlife, overall atmosphere, community spirit, availability of green spaces, historic sites, and much more.

Lagos, known for its vibrant culture, diverse culinary scene, and dynamic nightlife, stood out in these areas, offering a unique and exciting experience for both residents and visitors.

The report by Time Out not only highlights the city’s various attractions but also actively encourages global citizens to explore and experience Lagos.

This ranking is a testament to Lagos’s growing appeal as a global city and a destination of choice for tourists seeking rich cultural experiences, entertainment, and business opportunities.

The report read, “Whether you’re a staunch mainlander or from Lekki, there’s something for everyone in Lagos, Africa’s most populous city

“Both the city and its suburbs are expanding – just check out live-work-play concept Eko Atlantic City. Just out of town, Epe, on the north side of Lekki Lagoon, is experiencing a boom.

“When it comes to standard of living, Lagos has a lot going for it – 96 percent of locals are happy, 98 percent would call Lagos beautiful and the city got a 92 percent friendliness rating, too.”

The report also highlighted Victoria Island’s trifecta of swanky resorts, food haunts, and nightlife, Ikeja’s Kuti’s Bistro, owned by the legendary afrobeat family, for serving up “reliably delicious food”, and Oniru Beach as a relaxation spot.

In 2023, the Economist Intelligence Unit said Lagos was the fourth worst city to live in the world.

Lagos was ranked above Algiers, the capital of Algeria; Tripoli, Libya’s capital; and Damascus, the capital of war-torn Syria.

The report surveyed 173 cities and used 30 qualitative and quantitative factors across five broad categories: stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure.

Vancouver, Canada