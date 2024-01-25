Insecurity: Do Not Allow These Power Hungry Politicians Do To You What They Did To Jonathan – Vasta Warns Tinubu

A former commissioner for Information Culture and Tourism, Jonathan Vasta, has claimed that the upsurge of banditry in the nation’s capital is the design of those trying to make the government of President Bola Tinubu unpopular before the 2027 election.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain made the claim while speaking with Daily Sun.

According to him, the same methods were adopted against former president Goodluck Jonathan ahead of the 2015 general election, where bombs were being released all over Nigeria, including Abuja.

He claimed that immediately after the 2015 general election ended, peace returned to Abuja, and the sound of bombs stopped because the aim had been achieved.

Vasta urged the president not to fold his hand and allow the same fate that befell Jonathan also befall him.

He lamented that the entire seat of power has been taken over by bandits and other criminal elements.

Vasta said, “This is the same strategies that those behind the current rise in banditry activities in Abuja want to adopt. They want to make the country ungovernable for the present administration.

“The current security situation especially in Abuja is meant to invoke the anger of Nigerians against this government and to make President Tinubu look incompetent to handle the affairs of the country.

“No Nigerian that his family or relation is kidnapped or killed by these criminals will want to support or see anything good about a government that is supposed to protect lives and properties as its primary responsibility.”

He, therefore, urged President Tinubu to immediately rise to the occasion and act fast before, those he described as ‘power hungry politicians’, make the country ungovernable for him through creating a state of insecurity around Abuja.

“I am very sure President Tinubu should know by now that some politicians are out to make his government unpopular before Nigerians and they can achieve their aim if this security situation is not addressed,” he added.