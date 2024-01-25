I Saw A Heart-wrenching Sight In Abuja Airport On The Same Day Tinubu Flew Out Of Nigeria – Peter Obi

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has lamented over the depilated state of Nigeria’s national assets, especially the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Obi said that he was heartbroken when he paid a visit to the airport on Wednesday.

The former Anambra governor noted that it was unfortunate that the nation’s capital airport harboured such a poor state of facilities.

The LP standard bearer said he watched in horror as a disabled man was carried along with his wheelchair through the staircase, as the elevator and escalator at the airport were not functioning.

He noted that the incident occurred on the same day President Bola Tinubu flew out of the country on a private visit.

Speaking via his X handle, Obi questioned the reason public facilities were being overlooked by those in power.

Obi wrote, “Just yesterday, I saw a heart-wrenching sight of a physically challenged traveler in a wheelchair being carried up the stairs by four men, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe airport, Abuja because neither the elevator nor the escalator had been functional, for the past 3 months.

“The situation becomes more disturbing when you imagine that such is happening in our nation’s capital, where our dignitaries and foreign investors travel through constantly. This was the same Airport and the same day that our dear President flew out on a private visit

“I have been wondering what is private for a sitting President who is not on vacation to embark on a publicly funded ‘private’ visit.”