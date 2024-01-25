Gov Lawal Proffers Possible Solution To Insecurity In Northern Nigeria

The Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, has underscored the importance of collaboration and a comprehensive regional approach to addressing the security challenges in Northern Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Governor Lawal addressed a two-day roundtable organized by the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) on insecurity in the North yesterday, where he spoke extensively about possible solutions to end the menace.

In a statement released in Gusau, the State capital, by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, it was mentioned that experts delivered lectures on crucial areas of concern, including establishing a framework for cooperation and collaboration among Federal, State, and Local authorities.

The statement read: “Today, Governor Dauda Lawal and other governors attended a two-day roundtable organised by the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) with the theme ‘Multidimensional Approach to Tackling Insecurity in Northern Nigeria’.

“There were discussions on how to address insecurity in the northern region, focusing on kinetic and non-kinetic approaches and tackling the proliferation of arms and drugs through local vigilance and border security measures.

“Delivering a speech at the event, Governor Dauda Lawal restated that a multi-dimensional approach to addressing insecurity in the North is the way to go.”

Idris quoted Governor Lawal as saying: “I have listened keenly to the various addresses and the discussions, and I believe the necessary foundation has been laid for the panels and syndicates to develop a comprehensive framework for a multidimensional approach to tackling insecurity in Northern Nigeria.

“For us in Zamfara State, we also believe that a multi-dimensional approach is the way to go; however, for Zamfara State, in tandem with our border and regional States, we have also resolved to work together and tackle the issue using a regional approach and not operate in silos.

“This will enhance synergy among the States affected in combating the security challenges. Community engagement in the fight against banditry and related crimes is gaining momentum.

“Just like Katsina State, we are also commissioning our approved Community Protection Guards, backed by law and a formal structure, who the military and the police authorities have adequately trained to act as first responders, search and rescue and work with the FG-deployed forces and similar entities in other States, in the course of restoring security to our communities.

“We have also set up a Security Trust Fund, like others in the region, to mobilise, manage, and deploy funds to complement government efforts in restoring security.

“In Zamfara State, we are also tackling the identified twin-headed fodder that feeds insecurity: the denigration of education and high unemployment, especially among the youth, by targeted interventions in those sectors, amongst others,” Lawal said at the event held at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre in Abuja on Wednesday.