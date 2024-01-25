Atiku’s Ally, Senator Kunlere Resigns From PDP

Former Ondo South Senator, Boluwaji Kunlere, has resigned from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with immediate effect.

Naija News reports that Kunlere, a former Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Solid Minerals, tendered his resignation in a letter dated Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

Kunlere addressed the letter to the Igbotako 2 Ward Chairman of the PDP at Igbotako Ward 2 in the Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

In the letter titled, ‘Letter Of Resignation Of My Membership Of PDP,’ Senator Kunlere refused to give any reason for leaving the PDP.

The former Senator, however, did not state if he would be joining another party.

The letter reads, “I hereby tender my letter of resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party of Nigeria with effect from today being January 24 2024.

“I sincerely express my appreciation to you and other members of the party for your cooperation and support throughout the period of my membership of the party.

“Thank you and God bless.”

Kunlere was the Director of Campaigns for the Atiku Abubakar/Ifeanyi Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation in Ondo State in the 2023 presidential election.

The former Senator is a former Secretary of the PDP in Ondo State and a member of the 7th National Assembly.

He joined the PDP from the Labour Party in August 2014, two days after the widely reported news that then-Governor Olusegun Mimiko of Ondo was on the verge of defecting to the PDP as well.