Makinde Seeks Support For Ibadan Explosion Victims

Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Wednesday, said that in order for the state and those impacted by the explosion that occurred in Bodija, Ibadan, on Tuesday to recover, they needed the public’s prayers and assistance.

Five persons lost their lives in the explosion, 77 others were injured to varied degrees, and 58 homes suffered significant damage.

While hosting members of the Peoples Democratic Party Board of Trustees, led by its Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara, in the Executive Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Agodi in Ibadan, the state capital, Makinde stated that the government had been working out a long-term solution to the challenges presented by the incident.

Naija News reports that the governor claimed that the government has been struggling to deal with the aftermath of the incident, which included tending to the victims’ medical needs, providing them with temporary housing, and handling the security element of it.

The governor said, “Yes, we have been battling with the fallout from the incident; we have been trying to give the affected people temporary accommodation so that they can continue their lives.

“Also, we have the people who got injured and need medical attention and the humanitarian side of it where some children are supposed to be in school now. So, it is still very early days and we have to look at a long-term solution. We are also dealing with the security aspect of the incident. So, you need to keep encouraging and supporting us where possible and praying for us.”

Makinde took advantage of the visit to express his support for maintaining the party’s unity and his commitment to continue contributing to the PDP’s development into a powerful and unified force.

“Regarding our party, I am proud of the role the BoT is playing. I received the letter and have responded to the letter. I did not mince words in terms of what we should be doing as a party. Unity is important and we have to unite”, he added.