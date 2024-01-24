Court Grants Obiano Bail, Adjourns Till March 4

A former Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, has been granted bail by Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Naija News had earlier reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Obiano, on nine counts of alleged N4 billion fraud.

Obiano was alleged to have perpetrated this act during his tenure as governor of the South-East state from March 2014 to March 2022.

The former Governor, on Wednesday, pleaded not guilty to nine charges of money laundering brought against him by the EFCC.

Justice Ekwo while giving the order, ruled that the former governor should be restricted to the court jurisdiction.

He ordered the EFCC to deposit the defendant’s travel documents with the court registrar.

Ekwo then ordered the registrar to notify the Nigerian Immigration Service of the development.

The prosecution counsel, Slyvanus Tahir, SAN, had prayed the court to remand the former governor.

He subsequently adjourned the case till March 4,5,6 and 7 for continuation of trial.