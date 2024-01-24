At Least 30 Killed In Fresh Plateau Attack

Fresh gunmen attack in Kwahaslalek, a village in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, reportedly resulted in the tragic loss of at least 30 lives.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed victims of the latest attack include predominantly women and children who sought refuge in the house of a community leader after experiencing unrest earlier in the day.

According to PUNCH, the assailants attacked the community, circled their victims and mercilessly gunned them.

A community leader, Mark Haruna, who verified the devastating death toll to journalists in Jos, the capital city of the state, said: “What happened at Sabon Gari and Mangu town yesterday afternoon (Tuesday) was just a distraction so that the attention of the people will be shifted away from the villages.

“For the second time, my village Kwahaslalek (behind NYSC camp) came under attack by gunmen yesterday (Tuesday)night. They came at about 12:30 am and killed over 25 people, mostly women and children.”

Also commenting on the incident, the Chairman of Mwaghavul Development Association, Joseph Gwankat, described the latest attack as callous.

“I couldn’t sleep last night as a result of what happened in Mangu town during the day yesterday. Now, I have just been told Kwahaslalek village was attacked last night and about 30 people were killed.

“From what I was told, the unrest in Mangu town yesterday created fears in many communities. Some people in the village went and evacuated their loved ones and assembled them in a place that they thought was safe.

“So in the night, the killers went to Kwahaslalek village where the people, mostly women and children, were assembled and killed all of them,” the news platform quoted the source saying.

According to him, there was no security operative on the ground when the gunmen operated throughout the villagers.

“This act is pure wickedness. How can people who are in their villages be targets of constant attacks and killings without anything being done to stop the perpetrators?,” Gwankat noted.

However, the spokesman for the state police command, Alabo Alfred, when contacted, could not give further details into the incident, claiming he was yet to be informed.

“I have not received any report on that. Let me call my Commander. We will investigate the incident if actually something like that happened,” the PPRO reportedly said.