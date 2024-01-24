Anambra: Soludo Reconciles With Obi Of Onitsha, Reinstates Suspended Monarch

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has mended fences with the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, following a recent dispute concerning traditional rulers in the state.

The reconciliation was marked by the reinstatement of the previously suspended traditional ruler of Neni in Anaocha Local Government Area, Igwe Damian Ezeani.

The dispute initially arose when Igwe Ezeani, among other monarchs, was accused of conferring unauthorized chieftaincy titles, notably on Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, who recently joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Senator Ubah is speculated to be gearing up to contend against Governor Soludo in the 2025 governorship election.

The suspension of the Neni monarch and other related issues led to a public outcry from Igwe Achebe.

He penned a lengthy letter chastising Governor Soludo for what he perceived as a lack of respect for the traditional institutions in the state.

However, a statement released in Awka on Wednesday by the Press Secretary to the Governor, Christian Aburime, announced a turnaround in the situation.

Governor Soludo reinstated the Neni monarch and pardoned two other traditional rulers following their alleged misconduct.

Aburime revealed that the decision was made during a meeting at the Governor’s Lodge in Amawbia, Awka South Local Government Area, which no fewer than 94 monarchs attended.

He noted that while Igwe Ezeani was fully reinstated, the monarchs of Ojoto and Aguluezechukwu received pardons after tendering apologies.

The Governor also took the opportunity to address several welfare issues pertaining to the monarchs, as part of his broader effort to foster a harmonious relationship with traditional leaders across the state.

According to him, “The Governor announced that with the apologies of the affected Traditional Rulers, the State government accepts their apologies, and subsequently reinstates the Traditional Ruler of Neni, and forgive the Traditional Rulers of Ojoto and Aguluezechukwu.

“Mr Governor further clarified the legal status of the Igwe Nawfia as advised by his legal team.

“As part of the vote of thanks, both the Obi of Onitsha and Igwe Ojoto passed the votes of thanks and requested for regular meetings with Mr Governor which Mr Governor graciously accepted to hold at least twice a year.

“The meeting ended on a high note with the traditional leaders having photo sessions with Mr Governor.”