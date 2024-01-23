Sort Yourself Out At Appeal Court – Judge Tells Saraki In Suit Against EFCC, Others

The Federal High Court Abuja has adjourned a case filed by former Senate President Bukola Saraki against the plan by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and others to probe his earnings and properties acquired during his time as Kwara State Governor.

The adjournment is coming after a stay of proceedings application Saraki filed at the Court of Appeal against the trial court’s decision.

The court had on January 25, 2023, struck out two separate suits by Saraki for lack of diligent prosecution by his lawyers (FHC/ABJ/CS/507/2019 and FHC/ABJ/CS/508/2019).

However, Saraki’s legal team approached Justice Inyang Ekwo seeking an order relisting his suit filed against the EFCC, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission.

Speaking at the proceedings on Tuesday, Saraki’s counsel, T. Afebabalola, told the judge that he applied for a stay of proceedings before his court and all the parties have been served.

He also confirmed to the judge that there is a pending application for a stay of proceedings at the Court of Appeal (CA/A/60/2020).

However, Justice Ekwo wondered why the lawyer filed the same (stay of proceedings) application at both courts knowing fully well that the appeal court was higher.

“If you file a stay of proceedings there (Court of Appeal), why file a stay here?” Ekwo asked.

Lawyers to the respondents told the judge that they had not seen the processes filed at the Court of Appeal.

“I will give you a date to sort yourself out at the Court of Appeal and report back,” Ekwo told Saraki’s lawyer.

Story continues below advertisement

“Case adjourned to April 18 for a report of the proceedings at the Court of Appeal. This order will also apply to the sister case, “Justice Ekwo added.