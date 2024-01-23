Feb 3 Bye-Elections: INEC Expresses Concern Over Threats Of Violence

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has raised worry about threats of violence ahead of the February 3 bye-elections and rerun.

Speaking Tuesday in Abuja at a meeting of the Interagency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu stated that, based on his experience, conducting isolated elections, such as bye-elections and reruns, can be extremely difficult.

He said, “We must pay attention to the potentials for disruptive behaviour by some candidates and their supporters. A re-run election conducted in one Polling Unit or a handful of Polling Units can be severely disrupted by acts of thuggery knowing full well that these few locations will determine the outcome of the election.

“Arising from the reports we received from the States, concerns have been raised about the impact of the prevailing insecurity in some States on the conduct of the elections, made worse by incendiary statements by some political actors. We will present such concerns and reports at this meeting for appropriate security response.”

Yakubu noted that there are many parties involved in elections and that security agencies must ensure that INEC can deploy staff and materials, protect observers, the media, and the polling and collation agents who represent the candidates and political parties.

“Without a secure and peaceful environment, the conduct of credible elections is imperiled,” he stated.

Speaking on the by-election, Yakubu said, “There are two categories of elections. First are the bye-elections arising from the death or resignation of members of the National and State legislative houses affecting two Senatorial Districts, four Federal and three State Assembly Constituencies.

“The second category is the re-run elections by order of Election Petition Appeal Tribunals. In my remarks at the Commission’s extraordinary meeting with leaders of political parties last month, I reported that the elections affect 35 National and State Constituencies. Since then, four additional orders of the Court of appeal have been served on the Commission in respect of Yabo/Shagari Federal Constituency of Sokoto State, Madara/Chinade State Constituency of Bauchi State as well as Kudan and Kauru/Chawai State Constituencies of Kaduna State.

“This brings the total number of affected constituencies to 39 which translates to 2.6% of the 1,491 Constituencies for which elections were conducted nationwide in the 2023 General Election.

“The nine bye-elections are fresh elections covering the entire constituencies. However, with the exception of three Constituencies (Plateau North Senatorial District and Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency in Plateau State and Kachia/Kagarko Federal Constituency in Kaduna State), the re-run elections are to be held in a few Polling Units. In some cases, only one Polling Unit is affected in an entire Federal or State Constituency.”