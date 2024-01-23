Security Beefed Up As Plateau Assembly Members Resume Sitting

In an unprecedented move, the Plateau State Police Command has significantly increased security measures at the Plateau State House of Assembly.

This development comes in the wake of the controversial decision by 16 former lawmakers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to resume legislative duties today, despite their recent dismissal by the Court of Appeal.

As early as 5 AM, armed police officers were stationed at the Old Government House in Jos, the designated venue for the assembly’s sitting.

A police inspector, who requested anonymity, informed The Nation that stringent screening procedures were being implemented.

“We are under instructions to screen everyone entering the venue to ascertain whether they are staff or potential troublemakers,” he said.

This increased security presence is understood to be a precautionary measure against possible disruptions by hoodlums, amid rising tensions in the state’s political landscape.

The situation has been further complicated by the potential confrontation between the ousted PDP legislators and their counterparts from the All Progressives Congress (APC), who have been declared winners by the Court of Appeal.

Despite these developments, as of the time of reporting, no members from either the PDP or the APC have arrived at the temporary Chamber of the Old Government House to commence the day’s plenary session.