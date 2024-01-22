Woman Throws Five-Month-Old Daughter Into River

A 30-year-old woman, identified as Olubunmi Ajayi, has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for attempting to drown her five-month-old baby, Imole Anifowose, in a river in Sagamu.

Naija News reports that the spokesperson for the state police command, SP Omolola Odutola, made this known in a statement sent to journalists on Monday.

According to the statement, one Olusola Sonaya, who was around the river on Sunday, assisted in rescuing the baby from drowning after her mother threw her into the water.

The baby was said to have been rushed to the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, for medical attention and is currently in stable condition at the time of filing this report.

The statement partly read, “A five months old baby, one Imole Anifowose, is now in stable condition after one Olusola Sonaya “m” of RSS River Sagamu, averted a premeditated drowning by the mother.

“Following an attempted murder case which occured on the 21st of January 2024 at about 1730hrs that one Oluwabunmi Ajayi “f” aged 30 years was sighted by a humanitarian who saw the suspect dropping her little child into the river.

“The person who saw her dropping the child into the river raced to the river and rescued the baby from drowning.

“The baby was rushed to OOUTH for immediate medical attention, and examination, and was reported to have survived the trauma.

Story continues below advertisement

“The mother has been apprehended and currently under observation to ascertain her mental health. Effort has been made to contact relatives or the husband to hand over the baby in the hospital, for appropriate welfare.”