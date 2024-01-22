Wike Has Been Ignoring My Messages About Insecurity In Abuja – Senator Kingibe

The lawmaker representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Senator Ireti Kingibe, has accused the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, of ignoring several WhatsApp messages and letters sent to him about insecurity in Abuja.

She also submitted that Wike has been rebuffing efforts to meet him over the insecurity plaguing Abuja, and the Minister has not replied to any of her messages and letters.

Senator Kingibe further said there’s a “disconnect” between her and Nyesom Wike as the only time she saw him was when he came to defend the FCT budget.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, the lawmaker said: “I have never met with the minister except when he came for appropriation. I have reached out to him several times. The minister for some reason thinks Senator Aduda is still the Senator of the FCT. Unfortunately, that’s not the case.

“I have WhatsApp messages, I have written him one or two letters and I don’t get any response.”

Senate To Summon Wike

Kingibe disclosed further during the programme that the Senate has plans to invite Wike and security agencies over the growing insecurity in Abuja and its environs.

She, however, expressed worries about the Minister honouring the Senate summon but added that Wike is expected to brief the Senate about his plans to curb the insecurity in the FCT.

“When the Senate resumes, I plan that the (Senate) FCT committees specifically me, needs to sit with the two ministers and the security agencies for them to give us their plans concerning security.

“It is not that I am hoping. I know he will be summoned. But whether he responds or not is a different matter entirely. But as the chief security officer of the FCT, he should have a plan.

“He should be able to tell us, the committee, and specifically me, that this is the plan for protecting the people of the FCT. Between him, the police commissioner, and the head of the DSS, they must have a plan,” the lawmaker said.