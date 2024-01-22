Why I Chose Antai As NDDC Executive Director, Projects – Akpabio Opens Up

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has revealed the reason he selected Victor Antai for the appointment as Executive Director, Projects (EDP) on the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) by President Bola Tinubu.

This decision, according to Akpabio, was based on trust that he (Antai) is someone who doesn’t eat alone.

Akpabio revealed this during the weekend’s tour of Akwa Ibom senatorial districts, aiming to mend divisions within the state’s All Progressives Congress (APC) and establish dominance in Akwa Ibom politics leading up to 2027.

The former governor of Akwa Ibom also asserted before the NDDC Project Director that his unsuccessful attempt to become Deputy Governor under the APC in the 2023 gubernatorial election in the state would have had a different outcome if Victor Antai had not distanced himself from Akpabio’s campaigns during that period.

The Senate President told the EDP, NDDC, “The entire Eket Senatorial District should feel the impact of why you are there. You have enough resources in NDDC to carry the people along. I am not a fool. I brought you out because I know that you are a man that does not want to eat alone.”

Regarding Antai’s unsuccessful electoral bid in 2023, Akpabio remarked, “The last time he was deputy governorship candidate of the APC. And let me ask you (gathering), did you see me here? He never told me about anything on campaign in the whole of Eket Senatorial District. So I didn’t know whether they were serious.

“Outside governorship, you also had senatorial campaign. You should have also said one day, invite Godswill Akpabio. But you refused. You people felt let’s abandon him to the other side. Look at what the other side did. They gave President Bola Tinubu 120,000 votes.

“They joined committees of Uyo Senatorial District and Eket Senatorial District, and you ended up with only 40,000. Why do you think you had only 40,000? Because many of them here were not even sure Akpabio was with you.

“But I want to assure you that in 2027, we will be more serious. I tried to tell them, give me your campaigns itinerary. Is there anyway I will enter Eket and the entire people will not vote for APC?

“So, if they give another opportunity in the future then you would have learnt your lessons. Bring me in. By the time we dance from one village to the other, there no party that will have up to half of the votes you will get. I am not boasting. People have different gifts.”

Expressing his allegiance, Antai conveyed to the Senate President, “Because you are here today in my Senatorial District, because you have given me the opportunity to be of service to my people, each of the 12 local government areas, I will take a youth and make him one of my Personal Assistants. I will do a minimum of N100,000 each, and I will pay from my purse every month until I leave NDDC.

“Because of Mummy (Akpabio’s Wife), who has stood by me. When it was tough and rough, she was there. She said Victor, don’t worry. I will take a female youth each from the 12 Local Governments Areas. And I will do a minimum of a N100,000 naira every month until I leave NDDC.”