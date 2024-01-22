Order Investigation Into Death Of Army Chief, Top Officers That Died In Plane Crash During Buhari Govt – Amadi Tells Tinubu

The Director of the Abuja School of Social and Political Thoughts, Sam Amadi, has urged President Bola Tinubu to order an investigation into the death of former Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, who died in an air crash.

His call is coming amidst claims by a former General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj Gen Danjuma Ali-Keffi (rtd) that the air crash that killed Attahiru was linked to terror sponsors.

Ali-Keffi made the claim during the weekend, in an interview with Arise Television.

He also appealed to the President to probe the air crash, which he alleged was swept under the carpet.

Speaking via his X account on Monday, Amadi questioned the reason former president Muhammadu Buhari did not bother to investigate the incident.

He urged Tinubu to order a through investigation.

He wrote, “Army Chief and many top officers died in a suspicious air crash and the President @Mbuhari did not bother to conduct an investigation? We may not know how much we have been invaded and conquered by terrorists. @officialABAT should order a thorough investigation ASAP.”