Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Monday 22nd January, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Monday 22nd January 2024.

The PUNCH: Security experts have accused commercial banks of encouraging the kidnapping epidemic in the country, as some ransoms are paid into bank accounts. The experts and analysts, who have backgrounds in military, intelligence, and policing, also stressed that abductions had become an industry enabled by the financial institutions that received ransoms. They advised President Bola Tinubu and security to end the epidemic.

The Guardian: President Bola Tinubu is starting to look like a poor economic manager as widespread scepticism sweeps across the economy less than a month into a year, a situation many pointed to as a turning point in the failing economy.

Vanguard: In Nigeria, falling sick can be challenging in normal times but seeking treatment is currently a double blow as the financial implication has become increasingly unbearable for many Nigerians.

The Nation: Investigation into last week’s blast in Ibadan has taken a higher dimension with the involvement of National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu. The ongoing investigation and forensic analysis are spearheaded by the Oyo State government.

Daily Trust: The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has described relocation of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) headquarters to Lagos as a ploy to further underdevelop Northern Nigeria. The group also kicked against the relocation of a unit of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to Lagos.

Story continues below advertisement

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.