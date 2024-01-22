Makinde Gives Fresh Update On Ibadan Explosion, Victims

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has given an update on the explosion that rocked Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, last Tuesday.

In a post via his Facebook page on Sunday, the governor said 90 per cent of victims of the explosion have been discharged from various hospitals, and his administration has sorted their bills.

Makinde said the death toll from the incident currently stands at five persons, adding that counselling for victims of the incident has begun at the Emergency Operations Centre in Ibadan.

He also revealed that an integrity test was being conducted on about 230 buildings around the scene of the explosion, adding that security agencies were still investigating the immediate and remote cause of the incident.

He also commended security agencies in the state for maintaining law and order around Bodija, as well as residents who have been complying with directives.

He said: “I commend our security agencies in Oyo State who have been maintaining law and order in around Bodija this week as well as residents who have been complying with directives from these officers.

“Yesterday, the medical team at the Emergency Operations Centre, in the company of the Honourable Commissioner for Health, visited two of the hospitals where victims from the incident were taken, and over 90 per cent of the victims have been discharged.

“The death toll from the incident currently stands at five persons. The clinical psychologist has commenced counselling for victims of the incident at the Emergency Operations Centre in Ibadan.”

The governor also revealed that search and rescue operations have ended at the Dejo Oyelese Close explosion site and that recovery efforts have begun.

He added: “The operations at Ground Zero have moved from search and rescue to recovery.

“Let me use this opportunity to thank the Nigerian Society of Engineers who have been carrying out structural integrity tests on about 230 properties around the site of the explosion; 13 houses within 50 metres radius of the blast site, 40 houses at 100 metres radius; 122 houses at 200 metres radius and 53 houses within a 250 metres radius.

“We are also grateful to my brother, Governor Jide Sanwo-Olu, for releasing the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) to support us and for the assistance offered by the team led by Engineer Olatunde Akinsanya, the Director of Operations.

“The security agencies are still investigating the incident and an update on their investigation will be publicised.

“Our administration remains committed to supporting all victims of this unfortunate incident and ensuring that everyone responsible is brought to book.

Persons with issues relating to the explosion are to call the state’s Emergency Operations Centre on 07049948057 or 08147672009.”