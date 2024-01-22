‘I’ll Say It And I Owe Nobody Apology’ – Buhari’s Photographer Speaks On Jubril Of Sudan

Former President, Muhammadu Buhari’s official photographer while in office, Bayo Omoboriowo, has shared his view on the controversies about his former principal being replaced by one Jubril of Sudan.

Naija News recalls that there were a series of speculations about Buhari when the former president fell ill and was moved abroad for a long medical vacation.

Amid reports that the President had died while receiving treatment abroad, Buhari returned to Nigeria and ‘news’ began flying around with the claims that the Daura man had ‘truly’ died and was replaced by one Jubril of Sudan to continue with his administration.

While some Nigerians believed in the reports, Buhari completed his second tenure in office and the news of Jubril of Sudan died slowly.

Today on Channels Television Programme ‘Morning Brief’, the official photographer to the immediate past President of Nigeria, Omoboriowo, laughed at the claims that his former principal was replaced by another man.

“I will say it and I owe nobody apology. President Buhari, to me, is a man of grace,” said Omoboriowo when asked if he had ever contemplated his former Principal’s identity after his battle with health in office years ago.

His words read: “See, and I will say it, and I owe nobody any apology. And I think that period, that was what happened.

“And I still had that conversation with one elderly woman over the Christmas break.

“And she called me to do come, carried me into our kitchen. Is he really Buhari? And I was trying to just explain to her, like, for instance, I’m a photographer. If he changed, I should know now.”

“You should be able to because of a drawing circle,” the interviewer responded to Omoboriowo.

Asking further, saying: “Speaking of which, Bayo, there was no remarked difference from you between that last time that the president, former president, travelled out for treatment and then he came back, and then he had fully recovered. And that was when the controversy began. There was no marked difference for you?

Omoboriowo responded by saying: “No. That’s why I said, is it personal? Because as it progressed, He was getting better, He was getting fresher, and I can just imagine the recovery process, the medical process. But I don’t want to go into that conversation because, for me, it was more about telling the story of a man who, when he went and when he came back, was a citizen to me.

“He lost weight and he gained weight. That was all.”

“So you never wondered, is this Jubril of Sudan? No, I did not smell. Our conversations were still the same. He didn’t see me act after me. Where is Bio? So if he’s not the same, why will he know what the photographer’s name is?

Below is the video of the interview.