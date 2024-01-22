‘I Was Misinformed, Overwhelmed By Fear’, Untouchable Begs Governor Mbah

A social media influencer, Chibuike Gabriel Ugwu, popularly known as “Untouchable”, has issued an apology to the governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah.

This comes in response to a video that went viral over the weekend, where he asserted that the Enugu State Government was carrying out extensive demolitions of finished houses in the Enugu Lifestyle and Golf City, also referred to as Enugu Centenary City.

In the apology video, flanked by his two fellow content creators, Chibuike Gabriel Ugwu, the producer behind “Untouchable Comedy,” admitted to being misinformed and acting impulsively.

In the brief clip released Sunday morning, he said, “The information I received this morning made it seem like I was the one who failed to grasp the situation at the Enugu Centenary City.”

“They have now provided me with an explanation of the ongoing situation, and it turns out to be a complex matter with many details. It’s quite extensive, but I have gained a better understanding now.

“I wrongly accused the governor, and I just want to beg him not to be angry. I was misinformed and I was also overwhelmed by fear and emotion. I thought about this property, being my only house, and I was propelled by emotions to do the first video.

“So, my people, this is a quick disclaimer to my earlier video. My governor, I beg you.”

Ugwu’s video serves as confirmation of the statement made by Hon. Uche Anya, Chairman of the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA), on Saturday, disassociating the authority from the aforementioned video.

In opposition to Ugwu’s assertion, Anya clarified that while the deadline for property developers to regularize their properties on the extensive land in Amechi Awkunanaw-Obeagu communities had expired in October 2023, the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA) had not carried out any demolitions of completed or occupied properties. Instead, they were allowing developers ample time to submit their title documents and building approvals.

Nevertheless, he emphasized that the Authority would not yield to what he characterized as “blackmail” in its resolve to eliminate the activities of illegal property developers and land grabbers. The primary objective remains the protection of the rights and interests of investors.

“At ECTDA, we observe the rule of law. So, Capital Territory Development Authority is determined to frustrate every attempt to illegally grab land or encroach, an act which could jeopardise investors’ interest in the state or dissuade them entirely,” he stated.