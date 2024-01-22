How I Became Buhari’s Photographer Without Connection – Bayo Omoboriowo

Bayo Omoboriowo, the ex-official photographer of former President Muhammadu Buhari, has recounted how he secured the appointment in January 2015 without knowing any bigwigs in the political circle.

Naija News reports that Omoboriowo, in an interview with Channels Television on Monday, said the appointment was a reward for hard work and prayer he made at the All Progressives Congress (APC) convention after his phone got stolen.

Omoboriowo, the founder of MadHouse by Tikera, said he sacrificed his time to take free pictures for several events in Lagos and documentaries until luck smiled on him when someone contacted him from the United Kingdom that they wanted him to take a photography role with them.

He added that he had also photographed the former Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi and ex-Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, during their campaigns.

He said, “I returned to the University of Lagos after my service year as a squatter in one of the hostels to learn Photoshop despite being a graduate of Pure and Applied Chemistry. That’s where I learned the quality I now give to my job today.

“BellaNaija started showing what we were doing, and the world started noticing my craft. So, being celebrated on a global stage started in 2012 when I won the Future Awards for the Creative Artist of The Year. From there, I won several awards.

“In 2014, I saw an advert for the APC National Convention, but before then, I had photographed former Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi’s campaign, where he lost. I also photographed former Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola. When I got to the APC convention for coverage, they stole my phone and it was at that point Buhari was voting. It was there I told God to reward my handwork. I don’t know anybody, I was only passionate about my talent.

“In January 2015, I was called. Buhari needed a photographer, and I was the one that fit in. I don’t know anybody or his associate. In fact, the only time I entered Aso Villa was when I was an awardee. Then, a campaign started. We went to Rivers, where the campaign started, and then I started taking his photographs.”