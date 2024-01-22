Dele Alake Arrives Ibadan For Explosion Assessment

The Minister of Solid Mineral Development, Dele Alake, has arrived in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, where he is set to conduct an on-the-spot assessment of the explosion that rocked Ibadan last week.

Naija News reports the Minister was received upon arrival at the Ibadan Airport by some officials of the Oyo state government alongside the Chief Medical Director of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Jesse Otegbayo.

During his visit, it is expected that Alake would meet with the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde and also visit the UCH, where the victims of the explosion are being treated.

It would be recalled that last Tuesday, an explosion rocked the Bodija area of Ibadan, destroying buildings and sending residents into panic.

The incident, which reportedly happened around 7:00 p.m., shook several houses and caused damage at multiple locations in the city.

The government later confirmed that five persons lost their lives while many others were injured in the explosion suspected to have been caused by dynamite belonging to some illegal miners.

90% Of Victims Have Been Discharged

Meanwhile, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Sunday said 90 per cent of victims of the explosion have been discharged from various hospitals, and his administration has sorted their bills.

Makinde said the death toll from the incident currently stands at five persons, adding that counselling for victims of the incident has begun at the Emergency Operations Centre in Ibadan.

He also revealed that an integrity test was being conducted on about 230 buildings around the scene of the explosion, adding that security agencies were still investigating the immediate and remote cause of the incident.

He also commended security agencies in the state for maintaining law and order around Bodija, as well as residents who have been complying with directives.