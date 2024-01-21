Police Arrest Suspect For Faking Own Kidnap In FCT

One Nnamdi Agu has been arrested for purportedly fabricating his own abduction in order to deceive his relatives.

In a statement released on Saturday evening, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, refuted claims suggesting the occurrence of a kidnapping incident at the River Park Estate, Lugbe.

According to her, no individual was abducted within the estate, firmly asserting that Nnamdi orchestrated his own kidnapping as a means to defraud his brother, who happens to be a resident of the aforementioned estate.

The statement reads, “The FCT Police Command is aware of the news making rounds about an alleged kidnapping incident at River Park estate on Saturday and wishes to state that contrary to reports, nobody was kidnapped in River Park Estate.

“One Nnamdi Agu ‘m’ of Games Village only faked his own kidnap in an attempt to defraud his brother who lives within the said Estate.

“The suspect is currently in police custody undergoing interrogation.

“While an investigation is still ongoing, further development would be communicated to the public.”

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Police Force, following the recent launch of the Special Intervention Squad (SIS) by Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has made a significant breakthrough in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The squad successfully apprehended 16 notorious criminals and recovered various arms and ammunition, marking a substantial stride in combating crime in the region.

The operation, which culminated on Saturday, led to the parade of several suspects, including three kidnappers from Bwari Local Government Area.

The suspects, identified as Idris Ishaku, Bala Umar, and Dahiru Salisu, all aged 27, have been implicated in numerous armed robberies and kidnappings in Bwari and other areas of Abuja.

Force Spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, in his statement, disclosed that in addition to these kidnappers, the combined team of operatives also arrested 13 other suspects linked to various criminal activities.

The statement read, “Amongst the achievements recorded is the foiling of another kidnap plot through technical intelligence resulting in the arrest of the above-named Bwari-based kidnappers, and weapons recovered from them.”

Outrage trailed the abduction of six siblings and their father in the Bwari Area Council of Abuja on January 3, 2024.

The kidnappers reportedly killed one of the sisters, identified as Nabeehah, after their parents couldn’t meet the deadline for payment of N60 million ransom.

Story continues below advertisement

Adejobi said policemen have been on the trail of criminals, and some arrests have been made.