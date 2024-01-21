Buhari’s Ex-Aide, Ahmad Identifies Five Areas In Abuja Wike Must Take Action

A former presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, has identified security hotspots in Abuja, urging the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, to take immediate action.

Ahmad highlighted districts such as Wuse, Maitama, Asokoro, Garki, and the Central Business District as areas that pose security risks, particularly during the night.

He posted via his X handle on Sunday: “Dear @GovWike, Abuja is too dark, some spots in this city are naturally dangerous to be at night.

“The absence of adequate lighting on the streets of prominent districts such as Wuse, Maitama, Asokoro, Garki, and the Central Business District, etc, is a matter that requires immediate action, Sir.”

In response to the earlier post about security concerns in Abuja, Naija News gathered that a senior official from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) contacted Bashir Ahmad.

The official acknowledged Ahmad’s concerns and a meeting had been scheduled for the following week with the Honorable Minister, Nyesom Wike, to present and discuss the matters personally.

Ahmad’s post read, “Following my tweet about the darkness in Abuja, a senior official of the FCT called me earlier. He acknowledged my concerns. A meeting has been scheduled for next week with the Honorable Minister @GovWike to present and discuss the matters personally.

God bless Nigeria!“