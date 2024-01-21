AFCON 2023: Senegal Coach, Aliou Cisse Hospitalized

The manager of the Senegalese national team, Aliou Cisse, was reportedly admitted to a hospital in Ivory Coast last Friday.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that Cisse fell ill following Senegal’s 3-1 victory over Cameroon in the second group match of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The 47-year-old coach was taken to Yamoussoukro hospital, as reported by Canal+ Sport.

The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) released a statement stating that Cisse received treatment for a “benign infection.”

However, no specific information regarding the nature of the former Portsmouth FC defender’s medical condition was provided in the statement.

The statement reads: “The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) informs the public that coach Aliou Cisse was taken care of by the medical staff and care services of the Yamoussoukro hospital for a benign infectious pathology on Friday, January 19, 2024 in the evening after the Senegal-Cameroun match.”

At the time of this report, Cisse, who had undergone overnight tests, had been discharged from the hospital.

The FSF further stated that Abdallah Sima, a player from their team, has withdrawn from the tournament and rejoined his Scottish club side, Glasgow Rangers, due to an injury.

“In addition, the FSF informs that player Abdallah Sima left the den today after passing exams following an injury contracted during training on Wednesday,” it said.

“Seeing an injury to the long adductor of the left thigh resulting in a long unavailability of the player, the medical staff of the selection and his club, Glasgow Rangers decided to return to the club for optimal management of his injury.”