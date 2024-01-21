AFCON 2023: Beating Nigeria Will Be Difficult – Says Mane Ahead Of Monday Match

Guinea-Bissau young talent, Carlos Mane has expressed concerns over his country home’s African Cup of Nations (AFCON) match against the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Monday.

Naija News reports that Guinea-Bissau is in the bottom place with zero points in the same Group A, where they are paired with Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria and AFCON host, Ivory Coast.

Under the leadership of Baciro Cande, the team has had a disappointing start to the 2023 AFCON tournament, suffering defeats in their first two matches against Cote d’Ivoire and Equatorial Guinea.

In order to have any chance of advancing to the Round of 16, they must emerge victorious against the formidable Super Eagles.

Despite acknowledging that it will be difficult to beat Nigeria tomorrow, Mane sparked hope among his fellow countrymen saying they will play for the love of Guinea-Bissau and their family.

“We have zero points in the competition but we have to fight to get a good result. We will go into the game with a strong mentality, we will try to win,” Mane told a press conference in Abidjan on Sunday.

“We know Nigeria very well. They have a good coach (Jose Peseiro). He was my coach at Sporting Lisbon four years ago.

“It’s going to be difficult to beat Nigeria, but we will play for our country and our family. We will surely make things difficult for them,” the 29-year-old player noted.