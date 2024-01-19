Woman Beheaded Inside Hotel In Yola

An unidentified woman has been beheaded inside a hotel in Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

Naija News learnt that the suspect had checked into the hotel with the deceased, but he later informed the receptionist that he needed to step out briefly.

However, upon entering the suspect’s room, hotel staff discovered the headless body of the young lady.

The state Commissioner of Police, Afolabi Babatola, confirmed the tragic incident, stating he had ordered an investigation into the matter.

Babatola said the Adamawa State Police Command, in collaboration with other security agencies, is working tirelessly to bring the perpetrator to justice and resolve the situation within the confines of the law.

He implored citizens to remain calm, assuring them that effort is being made to ensure their safety.

The Commissioner emphasized that the safety and well-being of all citizens are of utmost importance and that such acts of violence will no longer be tolerated.

He also urged hotel owners to promptly report individuals with questionable character to the police.

In other news, two individuals have lost their lives, and more than 70 houses have been destroyed in a violent conflict between two communities in Kogi State.

The involved parties are Oturpo-Ojile and Ochi-Ibadan, both located within the Ankpa Local Government Area.

The dispute reportedly ignited following the alleged murder of a man from Oturpo-Ojile by residents of Ochi-Ibadan.

The victim was said to be returning from Lagos to his village when the tragic incident occurred.

In retaliation, youths from Oturpo-Ojile launched an attack on Ochi-Ibadan, resulting in the burning of over 70 houses.

The aftermath of this reprisal has escalated tensions between the two communities.

The incident was confirmed by Akus Lawal, a member representing the Ankpa I state constituency, during a session at the Kogi State House of Assembly on Thursday.