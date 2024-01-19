Insecurity: Military Increases Air Surveillance, Destroys Terrorists’ Hideouts In FCT, Others

The Defense Headquarter on Friday revealed that it has increased air and ground surveillance in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as security forces continue effort to end the wave of kidnapping that recently rocked the federal capital.

The Director of Defense Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Babu Edward, said in a statement released on Friday that terrorist hideouts in Abuja, Niger, and Kaduna had been destroyed by troops.

This comes after a wave of kidnappings that occurred in the capital of the country. In the FCT, there have been more than 15 kidnappings since the year’s start.

Naija News reports that Edward reassured the locals that the military was working tirelessly with other security authorities to contain the escalating crime in the Federal Capital.

The statement read, “The armed forces are not unaware of the terrible impact of kidnappings on the families of those affected. Indeed, our hearts and thoughts go to their families and loved ones. We also recognises the fear that these kidnappings create among the citizenry, following recent events in the FCT.

“While troops probably don’t have all the answers as of now. Citizens should be rest assured that the armed forces are working relentlessly to address the hurtful situation. Additionally, troops are synergizing with other security services and stakeholders to investigate and gather more intelligence on these kidnapping gangs, particularly around the FCT.

“Troops have prioritized the areas of these kidnappings and increased both ground and air surveillance over the areas. Technologies have also been deployed to more easily detect these kidnapping gangs in their hideouts and enclaves.

“Furthermore, troops increased the tempo of operations in order to find, degrade, and destroy the terrorists and cohorts wherever they were hiding. In the FCT and environs, some of the areas cleared by troops so far include Kawu, Gaba, Deidei, Kubwa Hills, and Ushafa in the FCT, Garam, Jibi, and back of Zuma Rock in Niger State, as well as Gidan Dogo and Kuyeri/Kuyeri Hills in Kaduna State. There have also been intensified night patrols in the Mpape, Kubwa, Lugbe, Pyakasa, Keti, Gbaupe, Gbaukuchi, and Airport Rd among others.”