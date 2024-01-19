Couple Welcome Triplets After Six Years Of Waiting

Nigerian On-Air personality cum actress, Omotunde Adebowale David, popularly known as Adaku, in the Jenifa’s Dairy TV series, has announced that her former manager had welcomed triplets.

Naija News reports that the movie star made this known in a post via her Instagram page on Friday.

According to Lolo, the couple had the triplets after six years of waiting.

Expressing excitement over the arrival of the babies, the thespian said she cried and danced.

She also took time to pray for those expecting such a miracle.

She wrote, “My former Manager and his beautiful wife after 6 years gave us triplets …. I have cried and danced and I’m just deliriously happy … If you are waiting God is coming through!

“I know like I know my name @emmaoffei and wifey congratulations again!.”

The Future Is No Longer Bright For Our Kids

In other news, celebrity stylist and reality star, Toyin Lawani, has lamented over the escalating hardship in the country.

Lawani bemoaned the rate of kidnapping, suicides, and hike in prices of essential consumables and services.

The mother of three shared her grievances via her Instagram page.

She noted that businesses and citizens are suffering, stressing that nothing is working in the country.

Lawani asserted that Nigeria is no longer safe, maintaining that people are now kidnapped from their homes.