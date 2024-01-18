Police Officers Involved In Abia Radio Station Invasion Arrested

Police officers involved in the invasion of Abia Breaking News (ABN) Television and Radio station in Umuahia, the state capital, have been arrested.

The Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Maureen Chinaka, made this known in a statement to newsmen on Thursday.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Abia State Command, Kenechukwu Onwuemelie, had apologised for his officers’ unprofessional conduct when he visited the studio on Thursday.

Recall that some police personnel from Umuahia Area Command had invaded the studio on Tuesday to arrest one Donald Udensi, a guest during a live programme.

The Director of the outfit, Ifeanyi Okali, had alleged that many of its broadcast equipment, including laptops, cameras, and microphones were damaged by the police personnel during the incident.

However, the PPRO stated that during the visit, the CP conducted an on-the-spot assessment and had discussions with the Director.

According to Chinaka, the CP assured Okali that the police officers involved had been detained, and their orderly room trial commences today.

The statement read in part: “Preliminary investigations into the incident indicate that the police officers who made the arrest conducted themselves unprofessionally.

“This is because, while there is no law prohibiting a police officer from making an arrest in a studio, the facts surrounding the particular case being investigated by the police officers do not warrant such actions.

“However, the officers defaulted, and their orderly room trial commences today (Thursday). If found guilty, they will be disciplined accordingly.”