Oyo Assembly Reveals Name Of Alleged Miner Behind Ibadan Explosion

The Oyo State House of Assembly has revealed the identity of the alleged mastermind behind the recent explosion in Ibadan as, Sawani Yusuf.

The nationality of Yusuf remains unconfirmed, but the Assembly has urged security agencies to step up efforts to apprehend everyone involved in the incident.

During a recent plenary session, the House addressed the matter following a motion titled “URGENT NEED FOR ALL REGULATORY AGENCIES TO ENFORCE SAFETY PRECAUTIONS ESPECIALLY IN HANDLING AND STORING OF EXPLOSIVES (DYNAMITES) IN VIEW OF THE EXPLOSION THAT ROCKED OLD BODIJA AREA OF IBADAN ON TUESDAY, 16TH JANUARY, 2024,” presented by Adebayo Babajide, representing Ibadan North II.

The Majority Leader, Sanjo Adedoyin, revealed that the explosion originated from a property in the Dejo Oyelese area of Bodija, reportedly owned by Yusuf.

The Assembly expressed deep concern over how such explosives were brought and stored in a residential area, demanding clarity on who authorized the storage and questioning how the dynamites

In his remark, the Speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin said: “We can discuss different angles to how the situation affects us and different solutions as to ensuring that this situation never occurs again but for now let us wait for the outcome of security investigation shed more light on the happenings.”

“As soon as we have more information, I’m sure we’ll be able to deliberate further as to the next action move.

“We also want the Ministry of Environment to look at the state Environmental Laws to see whether or not there are consequences for such actions that have happened and if there are not then there are lacuna in the laws and we have to take immediate steps towards that.”

Story continues below advertisement

He, however, directed House Committee on Environment and Natural Resources to investigate the provisions of the law to determine the next legislative action and ordered the committee to report its findings back to the House within one week.