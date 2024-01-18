I Will Not Spare You If Caught Taking Bribe – Olukoyede Warns EFCC Investigators

The chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has warned officials of the agency against taking bribes while investigating financial crimes.

The EFCC boss gave the warning on Thursday while speaking at the annual meeting held with staff of EFCC at the commission’s headquarters in Jabi, Abuja, on Thursday.

He condemned the hunger for bribes by some of the commission’s investigators, cautioning them to discontinue such under his leadership as anyone caught would not be spared.

He said: “All over the world, the major objective of the war against corruption and financial crimes is to drive economic development and create wealth and job opportunities for the populace.

“We need to come to these realities and operate by them. Our nation is in dire straits. We need to continue to do everything possible to stimulate the revenue profile of Nigeria.

“There is no agency of government as crucial to the nation’s quest for growth and development as the EFCC. We have all it takes to raise the profile and developmental index of our nation. I urge all of you to be steadfast and committed.”