‘History Is Made’ – Femi Otedola Visits Dangote Refinery

Popular billionaire and Nigerian businessman, Femi Otedola has said history has been made in the country after he visited the Dangote Oil Refinery and Petrochemicals.

In a post on his X page on Wednesday, Otedola congratulated the Chairman of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, for the establishment of the world’s largest single-train petroleum refinery.

Otedola also described the refinery, which has just started production as the 8th wonder of the world.

He said: “Today I visited the 8th wonder of the world: the Dangote Oil Refinery, which just started production.

“Congratulations to my bestie @AlikoDangote on this tremendous feat! Guinness Book of Records for the world’s largest single train petroleum refinery in the world. History is made.”

See the photo of the visit below.

Recall that on January 12, 2023, the Dangote Refinery commenced production of diesel and aviation fuel. The refinery, with a 650,000 barrel-per-day oil processing capacity was officially inaugurated by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Before the commencement of operations, the refinery had received six shipments of one million barrels of crude cargo.

On December 10, 2023, Otedola said the refinery is a beacon of hope for millions of Nigerians and Africans, adding that it is also at the vanguard of championing environmental sustainability.