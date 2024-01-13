Dangote Refinery Commences Operations

In an historic move, Dangote group on Friday announced the commencement of operations at the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Company.

Last week, the refinery received its fifth crude oil supply, one million barrels of Bonny Light from Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited.

The 650,000 barrel-per-day oil processing complex began operations in May 2023.

Naija News reports that the refinery is designed to process crude oil grades from the three continents of Africa, Asia and America.

Dangote Ports Operations Managing Director, Akin Omole, told reporters at the Dangote Quay in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, that supply of crude will allow the refinery to begin operations successfully.

“Once the six million barrels are fully delivered, it will facilitate the initial run of the refinery as well as kick-start the production of diesel, aviation fuel, and LPG before subsequently progressing to the production of Premium Motor Spirit,” he added.

The refinery, which was originally planned to operate in 2021, was officially inaugurated by then-President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The oil refinery constructed by Aliko Dangote began receiving crude late last year, even though it was supposed to begin operations in June 2023.

The refinery has an excess of fuel, diesel, kerosene, and aviation jets that it may export in addition to meeting Nigeria’s refined commodities requirements.

Three additional SPMs at the refinery are intended to release petroleum products, while the two SPMs at the refinery, which are located 25 km offshore, are intended to handle crude oil. Furthermore, the refinery has 2,900 trucks each day that may be loaded into its truck-loading gantries.