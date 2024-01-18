Gov Otti Gives Appointment To Okonjo-Iweala, Sanusi, Others In Abia State (Full List)

The Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, has announced some prominent persons as members of the 19-man Abia State Global Economic Advisory Council (AGEAC).

According to the announcement made on Thursday by the Governor, membership of the council includes Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Ms Arunma Oteh and former Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II.

Others are former Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) President, Chidi Ajegbu, Mr. Bolaji Balogun, Mr. Victor Onyenkpa, Mrs. Ifueko Omoigui Okauru, Mr. Uche Orji, Mrs. Ndidi Nwuneli and Mr. Chika Nwobi, Dr. Olugbenga Adesida, Prof. Ndubuisi Ekekwe, Mazi Clement Owunna, Dr. Uzodinma Iweala, Mrs. Ezinwa Okoroafor, Mr. George Agu, Mazi Uzo Nwankwo, Mr Chinedu Azodoh and Dr. Benedict Oramah.

Apart from those listed above, Otti disclosed that five members, drawn from the State Executive Council, would represent the state government on the Advisory Council. These include himself (Governor Otti), the Attorney-General and Honourable Commissioner for Justice, Mr Ikechukwu Uwanna; the Honourable Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Mr. Kingsley Anosike; the Honourable Commissioner for Finance, Mr Michael Akpara; and the Honourable Commissioner for Trade, Commerce and Industry, Dr. Chimezie Isaac Ukaegbu respectively.

Naija News understands the Abia State Global Economic Advisory Council will serve as a key advisory body, offering strategic insights and recommendations to guide the state’s economic and investment policies.

The advisers will collaborate closely with the relevant State Commissioners to address the unique challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, ensuring that Abia State remains at the forefront of innovation and economic development within the region and globally.

Otti added that the aim of setting up the Abia Global Economic Advisory Council (AGEAC) is part of his administration’s strategic plan to ensure the overall economic development of the state.

The Governor reiterated the commitment of his administration to the socio-economic re-engineering of the state, which he said has suffered wreckage over the last two decades.

He said: “Our programmes are already re-positioning and rebuilding Abia State as the economic pride of Nigeria.

“Therefore, it is essential to ensure that its economic development strategy is founded not only on a thorough understanding of the local economic environment but also on the dynamics of the emerging forces now shaping the future of the global economy.

“The newly appointed members bring a wealth of experience and expertise in various sectors, enhancing the diversity and dynamism of the Abia State Global Economic Advisory Council.

“Their collective knowledge will play a pivotal role in shaping policies that drive innovation, attract investments, form solid partnerships, and ensure the overall economic resilience of our great state.”

According to Otti, the Secretariat of the Council would be managed by Mr. Chinenye Mba-Uzoukwu, Principal Secretary to the Governor/Chief Strategy Officer, and Mr. Charles Egonye, Technical Assistant to the Governor, and supported by Mrs. Victoria Onwubiko and Ms Amaka Okonkwo from the private sector.