EFCC Drags Babangida Aliyu, Tanko Beji To Appeal Court

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has approached the Court of Appeal to set aside a no-case ruling granted a former Governor of Niger State, Muazu Babangida Aliyu and former Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Niger State, Tanko Beji.

Naija News recalls that Justice Abdullahi Mukailu of the Niger State High Court sitting in Minna, had on December 7, 2023, granted a ‘no case’ ruling to the duo.

The Commission had filed a seven-count charge bordering on conspiracy, abetment and criminal breach of trust before Justice Aliyu Mayaki (now retired) against Aliyu, Beji and a former Commissioner for Environment and Chief of Staff to Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu, Umar Mohammed Nasko.

The matter was later reassigned to Justice Abdullahi Mukailu and the EFCC called 11 witnesses and tendered over 400 exhibits and closed its case.

However, the three defendants made a no-case submission before the court and the judge on December 7, 2023, granted the prayers in favour of Aliyu and Beji and directed Nasko to open his defence.

The EFCC, dissatisfied with the ruling of the judge on Aliyu and Beji regarding their no-case submission, filed a Notice of Appeal dated January 10, 2024.

The Commission expressed optimism that the Court of Appeal would do justice to the appeal.

Surprisingly, on January 15, 2024, when the EFCC’s counsel appeared in court to continue the trial of Nasko and without any prior notice, the Attorney General of Niger State made an appearance in court with an application to take over the case from the EFCC. Not done yet, the AG made another appearance four hours later and entered a nolle prosequi which His Lordship acted on and discharged Nasko.

However, the EFCC is proceeding in its appeal against Aliyu and Beji at the Court of Appeal with all its evidence against them.

The Commission stated that it will continue to discharge its duties in line with its mandate of tackling all forms of economic and financial crimes, without fear or favour.