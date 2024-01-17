Popular Nollywood Actress Who Escaped Death At Ibadan Explosion Recounts Experience

Popular Yoruba Nollywood actress, Aisha Lawal, has recounted a near-death experience from the massive explosion that rocked Ibadan on Tuesday night.

Naija News reported that the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, confirmed that two people lost their lives in the explosion that occurred at Dejo Oyeleye Street, Bodija area of Ibadan.

Speaking to journalists, Governor Makinde also mentioned that the explosion resulted in 77 injuries and was caused by illegal miners who stored explosive devices in a residential building.

Makinde emphasized the state government’s swift response, noting that first responders and relevant agencies were immediately deployed to conduct search and rescue operations.

In a post via her Instagram page, Aisha Lawal said she had parked her car to buy suya opposite the estate but later moved it to another location before the incident happened.

While appreciating God for her life, the movie star alleged that there were many dead bodies.

She wrote, “Alhamdulilah for today, I was at Bodija when the explosion happened, in fact, my ears are still ringing from the effect. Thank God for our lives.

“I even parked to buy suya opposite that Estate o! Now later moved my car from Sloggers Club to the Metro hotel on the same Osuntokun when it happened. Olohun anu oooooooo

“Too many dead bodies, ehhhhhh what exactly is going on ooo. Olohun sanu oooo.”