Police Arraign Blogger For Defaming Guru Maharaj Ji

A 45-year-old blogger and publisher of Asabe Africa Afrika TV on YouTube, Gbenga Dan-Asabe, has been arraigned before the Iyaganku Magistrate’s Court in Ibadan, Oyo State, on charges of disseminating and defaming content against spiritual leader, Satguru Maharaj Ji.

Dan-Asabe, who appeared in court on Tuesday, pleaded not guilty to the allegations.

The police authorities had arrested Dan-Asabe on a three-count charge involving conspiracy, defamation, and publishing false news against Maharaj Ji.

According to the prosecution counsel, ASP M. O. Lawal, the blogger is accused of collaborating with others to broadcast the defamatory material.

He said, “The defendant with intent to injure the reputation and expose him to hatred was alleged to have unlawfully published the defamatory matter in ‘Iwe Iroyin Yoruba Tooto’ against Satguru Maharaj Ji.

“Asabe allegedly published that Satguru Maharaj Ji is a ritualist who sells human body parts for money rituals, knowing same to be false.”

Lawal added that the offence was contrary to the provisions of Section 373 and punishable under Sections 376, and 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

Meanwhile, counsel for the defence, Kemi Fowosola, asked that Dan-Asabe be granted bail in the most liberal term.

The magistrate, Olaolu Olanipekun, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum, adding that one of the sureties must be a relation to the defendant.

Olanipekun, however, adjourned the case till February 22, 2024, for a hearing.