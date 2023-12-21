European Super League Organizers Announce Revamped Plans After Court Ruling

Organizers of the controversial European Super League, A22, have announced revamped plans for the league after the European Court of Justice ruled that banning clubs from joining a breakaway league was unlawful.

The revamped plans for the European Super League will push for a system that would include 64 men’s clubs and 32 women’s clubs.

The proposal from A22 says the new competition would include the continent’s top clubs in men’s and women’s football.

In the men’s competition, the top tiers – the Star League and the Gold League – would each consist of 16 teams, while the Blue League, the bottom tier, would consist of 32 clubs, with promotion and relegation between each tier.

The teams that finish in the top eight of each league go into the knockout stages, with quarter-finals and semi-finals played over two legs and the finals held at neutral venues.

The bottom 20 teams in the Blue League would be relegated from the competition entirely and replaced by the top-performing clubs from European domestic leagues.

The two teams that make the final of the Gold and Blue leagues would be promoted up a tier, while those that finish bottom of the Star and Gold leagues would be relegated down a tier.

Matches would be played midweek, allowing the new competition to be run in tandem with European domestic leagues.

The proposed women’s competition would be run on a similar model.

No clubs or prize money have been announced yet, as the new European Super League format is expected to rival current Uefa tournaments when it finally commences.

A statement from the ECA reads: “To be clear, the judgment in no way whatsoever supports or endorses any form of Super League project.

“Football is a social contract, not a legal contract – all the recognized stakeholders of European and world football – spanning confederations, federations, clubs, leagues, players, and fans – stand more united than ever against the attempts by a few individuals pursuing personal agendas to undermine the very foundations and basic principles of European football.”