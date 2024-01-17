Ministers Were Blocked From Having Access To Buhari – Dalung

Former Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung has claimed that ministers were blocked by some presidential aides from meeting with former President Muhammadu Buhari while he was in office.

During an appearance on the Channels Television programme, Sunrise Daily on Wednesday, Dalung asserted that people around Buhari did not allow ministers to see him.

Dalung stated that most of the ministers under the administration of Buhari could only see the president after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

He said: “There are people within the presidency that you see as just mere aides but they are more powerful even than the ministers.

“They even block them from seeing the president. I can remember while we were in the office many of my colleagues didn’t have the privilege to see the president. Some of them could only see the president after the Federal Executive Council meeting.

“They put up memos to see the president. These custodians will determine when to see the president and how.”

He added, “Those who did not like the president had their way because they formed the parameter that was around the president and allowed people to assess him but to be very fair and honest to President Buhari, he loves the truth because if you were able to assess him and tell him the truth, he will listen.”