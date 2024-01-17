Little Boy In Desperate Search Of Missing Mother After Ibadan Explosion

A little boy, identified as Sotannde Kodir, has been left stranded in the Sango area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, following the massive explosion that rocked the city on Tuesday night.

Naija News reports that OyoAffairs shared a photo of the boy via its X handle, stating that Kodir is searching for his mother.

Kodir recounted his mother’s escape to safety after the blast and vibrations in the city.

OyoAffairs said, “This little boy was found around Sango looking for his mother. He said his mother ran to safety after the loud bang and vibration in Ibadan an hour ago.

“His name is Sotannde Kodir. Kindly share until someone who recognises him sees him.”

Meanwhile, a survivor of the explosion that occurred at Dejo Oyelese Street, Bodija, Ibadan, Oyo State on Tuesday night, identified as Adeleke, has recounted how he lost his elder brother to the tragic incident.

Adeleke, who spoke with a local broadcasting station, Lagelu FM, said they were playing tennis at the hotel before his brother left to attend to something, and the explosion, which caused a stir, sent a sharp object that gave him a deep cut in his stomach.

He identified his late brother as Oladipupo, noting that he was rushed to the Adeoyo General Hospital immediately after the incident.