Fire Razes Popular Shopping Mall In Abuja

Fire reportedly breaks out in the early hours of Wednesday at IC World Emporia, a popular shopping arena in Gwarimpa, Abuja.

Naija News reports that this is coming barely 12 hours after an explosion, believed to have been caused by activities of illegal miners, rocked the capital of Oyo State, Ibadan.

According to Daily Trust, while the cause of the fire is unknown, an X user, @Mister_Mash, shared a video showing fire burning through the roof of the building.

The X user wrote, “4:13am currently happening right now in Gwarimpa, IC World Emporia on fire. I called the @Fedfireng emergency line 0803 200 3557, and the woman hung up on me. I called 112, they said I should call 122, I called 122, they said I should call 112.”

In other news, Oladosu Ariyo, the lawyer-father of a slain 13-year-old teenager, Folashade, who was killed by kidnappers on Monday, has confirmed the death of his daughter.

Naija News reported how kidnappers had killed three of the eleven residents of the Sagwari Estate Layout in the Dutsen-Alhaji area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The kidnappers had dumped the remains of the victims around a former military checkpoint behind Idah Junction on the Bwari-Jere SCC Road in Kagarko LGA of Kaduna State.

Among the corpses so far identified were a secondary school student, Folorunsho Ariyo, identified as the daughter of the Chief Legal Officer of the National Universities Commission (NUC); and a 500-level student of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar.

While Ariyo was abducted along with her mother and three siblings two Sundays ago, Nabeeha was seized with her father and five of her female siblings on January 9.