Atiku Reacts To Devastating Ibadan Explosion

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the explosion that rocked Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Tuesday night.

Naija News reported that the explosion killed two persons, injured about 80 others and destroyed several buildings, vehicles, and other properties.

In a statement via his official X handle on Wednesday, Atiku expressed sadness over the devastating explosion and conveyed his condolences to the good people and government of Oyo State.

He commiserated with the families of those who might have lost their lives and property to the explosion.

Atiku also commended the Oyo State government for providing humanitarian support to victims of the explosion.

He wrote: “I wish to express my condolences to the good people and government of Oyo State over the explosion that rocked the capital city of Ibadan late yesterday night.

“While the government continues to provide humanitarian support to victims of the explosion, I commiserate with the families of those who might have lost their lives and property to the explosion.”

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the devastating explosion that occurred on Tuesday night in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

In a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja by his spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu said the cause of the blast being attributed to the activities of illegal miners is worrisome.

Tinubu said those responsible for the explosion that created the conditions for the sad incident to occur must be fished out and punished.