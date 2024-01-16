Tinubu, Osinbajo, Aisha, Others In Attendance As Buhari Returns To Abuja For Book Launch

A host of dignitaries were in attendance on Tuesday in Abuja for the launch of a book in honour of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Naija News reports the book launch event represents the first official trip to Abuja by Buhari since he handed over power to President Bola Tinubu on May 29, 2023.

Some of the dignitaries who attended the book launch which held at the conference Hall of the Transcorp Hilton hotel in Abuja include President Tinubu, former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, former Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, former First Lady, Aisha Buhari, the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, among several others.

The book, ‘Working With Buhari’ written by Femi Adesina, will be presented alongside five volumes of another book titled Muhammadu Buhari, The Nigerian Legacy, 2015 to 2023.

Some other dignitaries who attended the book launch were the National Chairman of the All Progressives (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Others are the Inspector of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, former Minister of Labour, Employment and Productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige, former Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-rufai, Alhaji Mohammed Indimi, former Minister of the FCT, Mallam Mohammad Sani Bello, former Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika, former Minister of Information, Culture and National Orientation, Lai Mohammed, Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, Minister of Steel Development, Prince Sanusi Audu, former Minister of Works and Housing, Raji Fashola SAN.

Also at the launch were Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State and Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State.

Story continues below advertisement

Details later…