Something ‘Weird’ People Don’t Know About Me – Iyabo Ojo Reveals

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has opened up about something people do not know about her.

Naija News reports that the movie star, in the latest episode of AY’s Celebrities Quickies, said she is very religious but not a churchgoer.

Iyabo Ojo recalled that she was the first person in her family who gave her life to Christ.

According to her, she read the bible back and forth, trying to know God before backsliding.

She said, “I am a very religious person. I don’t know if people know that about me, though. But I don’t go to church. Is that not weird?

“Growing up, I think I am the first person that gave her life to Christ in my home. And I joined the choir. I was in the choir for about four years. And I read the bible from Genesis to Revelations back-and-forth, trying to know God before backsliding.”

She also revealed that her dream city to visit is Paris, in France.

Meanwhile, Nigerian Talent manager, Paul Okoye, popularly known as Paul O, has called for a celebrity boxing match between his lover, Iyabo Ojo, and her colleague, Lizzy Anjorin.

Naija News reports that the movie stars have been at loggerheads for a long time and even throw shade on their social media pages.

However, in an attempt to end the animosity, Paul O called for a boxing fight between the duo and promised to reward the winner with ten million Naira.

He further assured that ambulances and doctors would be available during the match.